Ronald Rugumayo: Collective effort spurred Uganda golf team to Africa Zone IV glory

UGU

At all times, the element of collective effort during team events has never been underestimated.

In the same breathe, a couple of excelling individuals combine to make a formidable team.

Rightly so, the Uganda Golf team which recently clinched the inaugural Africa Zone IV championship at Nyali Golf and country club in Mombasa optimally put the element of teamwork to full use.

The team captain, Ronald Rugumayo combined with Adolf Muhumuza, Joseph Cwinyai and David Kamulindwa together with the head coach Stephen Kasaija as Uganda smiled to the podium with the overall gong.

Ironically, all the four players with the coach inclusive hail from the popular Toro golf club in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.

Having traveled a few days before the tournament following the blues at the Victoria cup held at Karen golf course in Nairobi, the Ugandans paid back in the same currency.

Rugumayo boldly attests that indeed the team work spirit was the steering factor for their success script.

We were united in the cause of performing well against all odds. There were a number of factors that inspired us to victory, but none stood out like the teamwork component. We were also focused and the national spirit right from the opening day of the tournament.

On day one during the stroke play event, team Uganda was behind hosts Kenya to make the quarter final grade.

Against Ethiopia in the quarter finals, Uganda won all the three matches to qualify for the last four teams.

In the semi-finals, Uganda overcame Tanzania 2-1 with only Muhumuza faltering to Adam Abbas.

During the foursomes, Kamulindwa and Cwinyaai were unstoppable against Richard Mtweve and George Sembi 1-up.

During the single contest, Tanzania’s top ranked amateur Joseph Victor fell to Rugumayo on the 17th hole.

UGU

Come the finals against Rwanda, it was a white wash with the victorious side winning 4-0.

Teenager Kamulindwa combined with Cwinyaai to overcome Emmanuel Nkurunziza and Celestine Nsanzuwera 3-up.

Rugumayo, who travelled as team captain out-muscled Alloys Nsabimana on hole number 15, wining 4-up and Muhumuza defeated Emmanuel Rutayisire 3/2 with two holes to play.

Rugumayo also adds the early practice rounds were key to the team;

We settled in quite early thanks to the early traveling arrangement we had that suited the acclimatization process.

Meanwhile, Kenya took the third place after out-smarting Tanzania 2-1.

The championship attracted eight countries – Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Ethiopia, Burundi and hosts Kenya.

Ethiopia, Burundi, Seychelles and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) came 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respectively.