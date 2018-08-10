Vipers Sports Club captures defender Katongole

Vipers Sports Club has signed defender Henry Katongole on a two year deal from rivals SC Villa.

Vipers Media

The defender was declared a free agent by the FUFA players’ status committee before Vipers confirmed him via their official website;

Following lengthy fact finding inquiries in regard to contract issues with his previous club, the committee finally ruled in the player’s favour hence declaring him a free agent due to bleached provisions within what was agreed with previous employers. The transfer’s financial details have not been disclosed though its believed the Venoms beat other rival top flight clubs to the player’s signature. The defender comes with experience which the Venoms will be surely banking on both in the domestic competitions as well as the CAF champions league this season.

Katongole has previously played at Express FC where he won the 2011/12 league and SC Villa between 2015-2018.

He joins a long list of new signings as Tito Okello, Livingstone Mulondo, Abraham Ndugwa, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Dickens Okwi, among others.

Profile:

Date of Birth: 24- Sept-1993

Height : 6'1 ft

: 6’1 ft Weight : 80kgs

: 80kgs Positions:Center back and right back

Clubs: