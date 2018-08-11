© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Less than a week after surprisingly being replaced at Maroons, Asaph Mwebaze is set to take over the helms at Onduparaka.

The longest serving tactician at the Prisons side is expected to be unveiled over the weekend after agreeing personal terms.

Onduparaka’s head coaching role fell vacant after the club forced Charles Livingstone Mbabazi to step aside after a string of poor string towards the end of last season.

Since then, former URA and Uganda Cranes right back Simeon Masaba has been in charge and helped the side finish in the top four last season.

Already, Maroons have named George Best Nsimbe as the new coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.