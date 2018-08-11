Azira joins former Arsenal defender Sagna at Montreal Impact

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Micheal Azira joined Major League Soccer (MSL) outfit Montreal Impact on a permanent move from the Colorado Rapids.

The development comes after he turned down a loan move to United Soccer League side Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club.

Montreal Impact, an Eastern conference MSL side based in Quebec, Canada, announced Azira’s move on their official website.

The club’s technical director Adam Braz rates him highly;

Micheal is a player who has quite a bit of experience within MLS as well as on the international level. He is a defensive central midfielder who will provide us with depth in an important position. We look forward to Micheal joining up with the team next week.

Azira, 30, has played five seasons in MLS with the Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids, appearing in 91 regular season games, including 73 starts, and 6,680 minutes.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

He started at least 30 games and played more than 2,500 minutes in the two previous seasons, in 2016 and 2017, with the Rapids.

He has also played eight MLS Cup Playoff games, including three starts, and 324 minutes, and 10 U.S. Open Cup games.

At the international level, Azira has played four games with the Uganda national team, making his senior debut on November 12, 2016, against Congo.

He also played two games in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Azira holds his American green card and does not count as an international player.

Meanwhile, Montreal Impact also acquired French international right-back Bacary Sagna from Italian Serie A side Benevento.

Azira joins another Ugandan

About Azira: