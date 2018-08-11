Challengers take on champion elect Damani, Ceylon and KICC desperate for victory

Sunday, August 12

Entebbe Oval: Aziz Damani vs. Challengers

Aziz Damani vs. Challengers Kyambogo Oval: Ceylon Lions vs. KICC

Aziz Damani are so lonely at the top having won all their games thus far without dropping any points, not even rain has ruined their perfect season.

They will surely be crowned champions this season but they will need to take care of business against Challengers this weekend.

Challengers are safely away from the relegation places but will look at finishing as high as possible on the table.

Hamu Kayondo and Arthur Kyobe have been in good touch for Challengers and they will be facing familiar oppositIon in the Damani bowlers with whom they train with in the national team. They will need to dig so deep to exhaust the bowling options Damani has and if Shahzad Kamal can also chip in with a decent score they might be able to stop Damani’s winning run.

The defending champions have been mostly untroubled this season winning games without being put to any test. The richly assembled squad has been a team on a mission and they are playing against themselves to make sure they can finish the season unbeaten.

Meanwhile, KICC finds itself in a very unfamiliar position of having to fight for their Division 1 status and will need to win at least 2 of their remaining games to guarantee their safety.

They will take on Ceylon Lions who are in a similar position and a more desperate for a win.

Last season Ceylon Lions barely survived relegation but will need some kind of miracle to stay up. They however, have the talent to survive relegation and if they can get their act together they can be able to pull of heist with other results going to their way.