CKI pool club recruits Chandiga ahead of second round cue off

CKI

CKI men pool club has signed Ceaser Chandiga from current league one leaders Gulu.

Chandiga joins the Kampala based club which hosts their home games at D-Arena along Namirembe road signed a three year deal.

The signing was confirmed through a club statement to the media;

C. K. I Pool Club is delighted to inform our esteemed followers and the general pool fraternity that we have consented to permanently acquire Chandiga Ceaser from Gulu Pool Club

For starters, Chandiga is a sharp shooter with attacking instincts in his game plan.

In 2018, he was a semi-finalist at the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) sanctioned Easter Cup tournament.

This very season, he has been key pillar for Gulu Pool Club during their first round promotional campaign, pocketing 26 blacks.

CKI, currently 9th with 25 points takes on Maga at D- Arena as the second round cues off this weekend.

Senior Pool League (Round 16):

Saturday, 11th August 2018:

Ronz Vs Indigo – Ronz Pub, Jinja

Sunday, 12th August 2018: