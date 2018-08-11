CRC and 2WD crews set for FMU Sprint

Africa Rally Archives

The Clubman Rally Championship (CRC) contenders as well as the Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) crews will be in a search for championship points in a head-to-head contest this Sunday at the FMU Championship Sprint at Festino Cite, Mukono.

Over 20 crews from both classes confirmed participation. They will compete on a double circuit covering a total distance of 4.2km.

In CRC class, Godfrey Nsereko will be seeking for the event’s 10 points to further strengthen his title chase. Only 20 points separate Nsereko from the second placed Brian Kabenge.

Although Edwin Kalule already secured this year’s 2WD title, the 10 points could prove very vital for his points advancement.

Kalule is 48 points ahead of Charles Ssansa on the 2WD leaderboard.

Sam Watendwa, Ismail Waliggo, Timothy Gawaya will be among the drivers fighting for the 2WD points.

On top of the CRC and 2WD class, the buggy class will as well engage in their own battle featuring some of the young drivers. Alestair Blick, Ali Omar Yasser and Paddy Blick are expected to make up the buggy class.

A number of drivers from the top flight class will also spice up the action on Sunday.

Crews including reigning NRC champion, Christakis Fitidis, Arthur Blick Jr, Adam Rauf Essa among others will battle out for the sprint overall win.