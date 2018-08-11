FIFA bans CAF Executive Committee member Bwalya

Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) through the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has banned Kalusha Bwalya for two years.

Bwalya, 54, is a member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and has been banned from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international levels.

The investigation against Bwalya was opened on 28 February 2017, and focused principally on benefits that he had received from Bin Hammam.

According to a statement published on the FIFA website, Bwalya violated Articles 16 and 20 of the FIFA Code of Ethics;

The adjudicatory chamber found Bwalya guilty of having violated art. 16 (Confidentiality) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. A fine in the amount of $100,600 was also imposed on Bwalya.

The decision was notified to the offender on Friday, 10th August 2018 and the ban comes into force immediately.

Bwalya is a former President for Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and coached the Zambian national team as well.

In 1988, Bwalya was voted African Player of the Year by Caf and later went on to be coach of the Zambia national team.

Bin Hammam was banned for life from football by Fifa in 2011 for his part in a cash-for-votes scandal.