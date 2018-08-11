MRI Scans sideline Uganda Cubs trio prior to CAF U-17 Cecafa zonal qualifiers

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

11th – 26th August 2018

*To be hosted by Tanzania (National Stadium & Chamazi Stadia)

FUFA Media

When the Uganda national U-17 team takes to the field of play in their first game against Ethiopia on Sunday, 12th August 2018, three players will not be part of the match day squad and the rest of the Africa cup of nation (CECAFA regional) qualifiers.

Midfielder Elvis Ngondwe, goalkeeper George Oluka and defender Joseph Kafumbe did not make the grade after failing the required Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests, the mandatory check up for all the players who are to play in their respective teams.

Despite having played for team Uganda at the recently concluded CECAFA U-17 championship hosted by Burundi in April, Oluka and Kafumbe did not skip the test this time round.

Uganda is in group B alongside Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya.

FUFA Media

The tournament kickoffs on Saturday with a double header between Rwanda against Sudan as well as hosts Tanzania facing Burundi.

The winner will represent CECAFA region at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ten countries will tussle out for the available one CECAFA slot in the qualifiers of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hosts Tanzania will be joined by Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan in group A.

The cecafa regional qualifiers will climax on Sunday, 26th August 2018 at the National stadium in Dar es salaam.

Traveling Contingent:

Goal Keepers : Daniel Semwogere (UPDF JT FC), Delton Oyo (KJSSS FC JT)

: Daniel Semwogere (UPDF JT FC), Delton Oyo (KJSSS FC JT) Defenders: Kevin Ssekimbegga (Buddo SS), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC JT, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC JT), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA SA), Ibrahim Ekolot (Bright Stars FC JT)

Kevin Ssekimbegga (Buddo SS), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC JT, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC JT), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA SA), Ibrahim Ekolot (Bright Stars FC JT) Midfielders: Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC JT), Yasin Abdul Owane (Rock High School), Polycarp Mwaka (Football For Good Academy, Gulu), Thomas Kakaire (SC Vipers JT), John Kokas Alowo (URA FC JT)

Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC JT), Yasin Abdul Owane (Rock High School), Polycarp Mwaka (Football For Good Academy, Gulu), Thomas Kakaire (SC Vipers JT), John Kokas Alowo (URA FC JT) Forwards: Iddi Abdul Wahid (Onduparaka FC JT), Ivan Asaba (SC Vipers JT), Najib Yoga (Kisozi Seed High School), Owen Mukisa (BUL FC JT)

*Sidelined by MRI Scans: George Oluka (Buddo SS), Elvis Ngonde (KJSSS FC JT) and Joseph Kafumbe (Buddo SS)

Team officials:

Head coach : Peter Onen

: Peter Onen Assistant Coach: Hamza Lutalo

Hamza Lutalo Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Mubarak Kiberu Team Manager: Bashir Mutyaba

Bashir Mutyaba Kits Manager: Frank Mumpenje

Frank Mumpenje Team Manager: Emmanuel Nakabago

Emmanuel Nakabago Media Officer: Bosco Omaria

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures:

Saturday, 11th August:

Rwanda Vs Sudan – National Stadium

Tanzania Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Sunday, 12th August:

South Sudan Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi

Monday, 13th August:

Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium

Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi

Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi

Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: