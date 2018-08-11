Basketball

Namulema shines in Junior Gazelles’ dark start at African Championship

by Franklin Kaweru
  • Uganda 29-63 Angola
FIBA
Uganda and Angola players before the game

Playing at the FIBA U-18 Women’s African Championship for only the third time, it was always going to be tough for Uganda.

And in their opening game of the 2018 edition at Pavilhão do Maxaquene in Maputo, Junior Gazelles fell to seasoned campaigners, Angola, 63-29.

However, Fildauce Namulema stood out for the Junior Gazelles – scoring team high 13 points coupled with 2 steals against four turnovers.

Ali Mavita’s charges trailed 21-7 after the opening 10 minutes. Despite holding their opponents to zero points in the second quarter, the Ugandan youngsters only managed 3 points in the frame.

FIBA
Fildauce Namulema (R) shone against Angola

Angola ran riot in the 3rd quarter, exploding for 29 points with the Gazelles scoring 12.

Bridget Aber (5 points) and Martha Nadutu (4 points) were the other notable contributors for the Junior Gazelles.

Meanwhile, Antonia Luis Miguel led Angola’s team effort with 15 points. Isabel Fernando and Marioneth Silva came in handy with 8 and 7 points respectively.

It was Uganda’s second ever meeting with Angola  having faced off during the 2008 tournament, a game that Uganda lost 58-36.

Uganda takes Sunday off and returns to action on Monday to battle favourites and defending champions Mali.

