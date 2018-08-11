Power downs Warriors with 4th quarter surge to seal top spot

Power 68-59 Warriors

Power Basketball Club cemented their place at the top of the National Basketball League with a 68-59 win over tradition rivals Warriors on Friday night.

Contenders for this season’s title, Power got off to a slow start at Lugogo Indoor Stadium with Warriors running away 21-9 in the opening 10 minutes.

Power gained grip on the game in the second quarter which they won 19-12 to cut the deficit to 5 points at halftime.

The two-time champions edged the third quarter, 17-16, but Power turned the intensity up in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by six at the start of the period, Power opened the period with a 7-0 run to wipe out the deficit. Fahmy Ssebatindira, Joseph Ikong and Sula Bbale caught fire as Warriors struggled to put the ball in the basket.

Geoffrey Soro (13 points), Sula Bbale (12 points) and Joseph Ikong (11 points) paced Power while Mark Opio (15 points), Amis Saidi (12 points), Stanley Mugerwa (10 points) and Syrus Kiviiri (10 points) top scored for Warriors.

In the women’s division, UCU Lady Canons beat KIU Rangers 84-65 with Rose Akon, Rhoda Nagitta and Sarah Ageno scoring 20, 16 and 13 points respectively.

Brenda Ekon poured in 34 points, Fina Busingye added 18 and Jackie Oyera had 10 points for Nkumba.