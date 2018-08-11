Tornado, Patidar face-off with Division 2 top spot at stake

Sunday, August 12

Jinja Oval: Tornado vs. Patidar

Budo Oval: Budo vs. SKLPS

If Tornado win on Sunday, they will be close to promotion to the top flight after only one season and the Jinja oval favors their all out pace attack.

Tornado have had a consistent season managing to win the games they should, failing to win only twice this season.

They face Patidar who have been equally impressive this season and this is the game of the weekend. Not a game either teams would want lose, as the loser will be at a disadvantage going into the remaining games of the season.

If Trevor Bukenya and Cosmas Kyewuta – the leading wicket takers in Division 2 – show up on a ground that takes bounce, Patidar will have to bat out of their skins to be able to be able to post a competitive score. However, both sides have very strong bowling line ups and the difference at the end of the day will be the side that concedes the least runs.

In Budo, bottom placed Budo will be taking on SKLPS at home. Budo is in danger of dropping to Division 3 if they don’t get their act together and win at least 2 of their games. SKLPS have not been entertaining but have been decent enough to be as high as 3rd place and are favorites in this game.

The young Budo side despite their potential find themselves at the bottom of the table and unless they can win a few games they will be relegated down to Division 3.