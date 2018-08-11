Football

Uganda Crested Cranes forward Ikwaput maintains goal scoring spree in UEFA women Champions league

ago
by David Isabirye
  • Women Champions League qualifier:
  • BIIK-Kazygurt (Kazakhstan) 5-0  Rigas FS (Lativa)
BIIK-Kazygurt Media
Fazila Ikwaput in action for he new club BIIK-Kazygurt

Uganda Crested Cranes forward Fazila Ikwaput continues to dominate the headlines with her new club BIIK Kazygurt.

After scoring the winning goal in the UEFA women champions league qualifier against Greek side Akadimia Elpides, Ikwaput doubled her efforts with a brace during a comprehensive 5-0 win against Lativa’s Rigas FS in a group H encounter played at the Arkadija stadium on Friday.

During her second outing for the reigning Kazakhstan in the treasured champions league, Ikwaput was again on song and outstanding

Madina Zhanatayeva, Nigerian forward Chinwendu Ihezuo and Yekaterina Babshuk were also on target.

BIIK Kazygurt is now aloft of group H on 6 points.

On Tuesday, 14th August 2018, they make the trip to Austria where they will take on Landhaus.

Landhaus fell 3-1 to Elpides Kardtsas on Friday.

BIIK Kazygurt XI
Elianna Esther Beard, Yekaterina Babshuk, Madina Zhanatayeva, Mykalin Ashley Rosenquist, Chinwendu Ihezuo(Svetlana Bortnijova), Darya Kravets, Yulla Myasnikova(Ulboss Zholchiyev), Oxana Zheleznyak, Gulnara Gabelia(Ksenia Khairulina), Fazila Ikwaput, Kristina Mashkova

Rigas FS XI
Anastasija Rocane,Olga Sevcova, Anna Nesterova, Kristine Girzda, Eliza Spruntule, Sandra Voitane(Veronika Sirmanova), Viktorija Zaicikova, Margarita Nikifrova, Anastasija Cemirtane(Olga Matisa),Monte Pecina(Liga Raduilla)

