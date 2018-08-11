Wakiso Giants defeat Entebbe Select in pre-season duel

Pre-season build up:

Entebbe Select 0-3 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants FC Media

Newly created Wakiso Giants Football Club, a FUFA Big league side comprehensively overcame Entebbe Select 3-0 during a friendly match played at the lake side Fisheries Training play ground on Friday.

Former Nyamityobora forward Eddie Mubiru, Karim Ndugwa (previously at Onduparaka) and Geoffrey Luutu scored the goals for Wakiso Giants.

This was the second build up for Wakiso Giants, having won the first match 3-2 against Sports Club Villa at their IUIU girls campus play ground in Kabojja.

Ibrahim Kirya, the head coach at the free spending side asserts the team building process continues to take shape;

We are still building the team being a young side with new players on board. We shall continue with the training sessions and warm up games.

Wakiso Giants FC will play KCCA in the coming week at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.