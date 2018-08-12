International club build up: Express holds Tanzanian giants Azam

International club build up

Express FC (Uganda) 1-1 Azam (Tanzania)

Azam (Tanzania) Sunday, 12 August 2018

Express FC Media

Express Football Club played to a one all draw with reigning CECAFA Kagame cup Azam FC from Tanzania during an international build up game played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Stadium.

Danny Lyanga gave the Tanzania outfit the lead on the quarter hour mark with Yahya Mudathir providing the assist as the visitors took the lead heading to the half time break.

Express rallied back into the game and found the equalizer through Ruben Matovu’s 60th minute goal off Michael Birungi’s assist.

This was Azam’s third international build up during their two week’s stay in Uganda.

During their first build up, Azam played to a goal-less draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Mandela National Stadium last week.

In the match played at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo, Azam squandered a two goal lead to succumb 4-2 to KCCA.

Aggrey Morris (penalty) and Danny Lyanga scored to give Azam a quick two goal lead after the opening five minutes of the game.

Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Timothy Denis Awany, new signing Allan Kymbadde and Henry Patrick Kaddu replied for the “Kasasiro lads”.

Azam is home to Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada.

They have been in Uganda for two weeks for a training camp, just like last year.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI:

Fabian Mutombora (GK), Charles Lubega, Disan Galiwango, Shafiq Kaketo, Omar Hitimana, Pius Mbidde, Herbert Katongole, Badru Nsubuga, Michael Birungi, Ruben Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga Mubarak

Subs:

Kassim “Okuku” Senteza, Ronald Nkonge, Charles Mutima, Davis Mayanja, Joel Male, Jalil Zimula, Richard Mutumba, Eric Kambale, Isaac Kisujju Isaac