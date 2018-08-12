Kizito to captain Uganda Cubs team against Ethiopia | U-17 AFCON qualifiers

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Sunday, 12 August 2018:

Uganda Vs Ethiopia

*At Chamazi stadium (5 PM)

FUFA Media

Uganda national U-17 head coach Peter Onen has released the starting XI that will face off with Ethiopia in a group B encounter of the Africa cup of nations qualifier in the CECAFA region.

The game will take place at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam on Sunday evening.

The Uganda Cubs will be captained by Sports Club Villa Junior team defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri, who will partner with Juma Ibrahim at central defence.

Delton Oyo will start in between the goal posts with Kevin Ssekimbegga and Samson Kasozi at right and left back respectively.

Ibrahim Ekolot is the defensive midfield shield with Polycarp Mwaka from Gulu’s Football For Good offering the offensive options to the proven center forwards.

Davis Ssekajja is the wide man at right attack whilst the three man trinity of Iddi Abdul Wahid, Yiga Najib and Thomas “Kaka” Kakaire are the three forward men for team Uganda.

Uganda kick starts the tournament minus three of their key players; Elvis Ngondwe, goalkeeper George Oluka and defender Joseph Kafumbe.

The trio did not make the grade after failing the required Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests, the mandatory check-up for all the players who are to play in their respective teams.

Uganda is in group B alongside Ethiopia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya.

After Ethiopia, Uganda will return to action on Friday, 17th August 2018 against South Sudan at Chamazi before locking horns with Kenya on Sunday, 19th August 2018 at the national stadium.

Uganda’s final group game will come on Wednesday, 22nd August 2018 at Chamazi stadium.

Two countries will qualify from each group for the semi-final show down.

Only one country will join hosts Tanzania for the final tournament.

Uganda U-17 XI vs. Ethiopia:

Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Juma Ibrahim, Ibrahim Ekolot, Davis Ssekajja, Polycarp Mwaka, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Yiga Najib, Thomas Kakaire

Subs:

Daniel Semwogerere (GK), John Rogers, Alou John Kokas, Yasin Abdul Owane, Ivan Asaba, Owen Mukisa