Mwebaze finally takes Onduparaka F.C head coach job

West Nile based Uganda Premier League club, Onduparaka F.C has named Asaph Mwebaze as their new head coach.

The development comes a few days after Kawowo Sports had hinted on this intended move for the former Maroons’ head tactician to the crowd darling club.

Mwebaze’s move to the Catarpillars followed the appointment of George “Best” Nsimbe as head coach at Maroons.

Nsiimbe was appointed head coach by the Prisons management at a time Mwebaze was away in the United States of America with Rising Stars Football Academy.

He signs a three year deal and will replace Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, who was suspended before he took over Kyetume (temporarily) and finally settled at Mbarara City F.C.

Onduparaka beat Jinja based club BUL FC to the signature of Mwebaze moments after he had returned from the US on Friday morning.

Mwebaze, a hands on tactician will work in close association of Simeon Masaba as first assistant as well as Leo Adraa who is the technical director.

Onduparaka FC has recruited massive ahead of the new 2018/19 season with players as Nicholas Kagaba (URA FC), Richard Ayiko (Maroons), Fred Agandu (BUL FC), Denis Okot Oola (KCCA FC), Amis Muwonge (Doves FC Masindi) and former Sports Club Villa stylish midfielder Abel Eturude.

On a personal basis, Mwebaze reunits with Ayiko and Eturude, whom he had worked with before at Maroons.

He leaves Maroons with a legacy having seen the club through every thick and thin moments.

Sources within the Prisons department indicate the Mwebaze who is still an active officer faces a tough decision of whether to remain in active service or retire officially.