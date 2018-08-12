Rwanda smiles to emphatic opening win against 10 man Sudan | U-17 Africa qualifiers

Africa U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):
Group A:
- Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
- Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
Rwanda out-smarted a ten man Sudan 3-1 in a group A encounter as the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers kicked off on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.
The Junior Amavubi stars opened the scoring through Moise Nyarugabo on the half hour mark.
Rodrigue Isingizwe added the second three minutes later as the half time score read 2-0.
Mohamed Badr Abaker pulled a goal back for Sudan with twenty minutes left on the clock but Jean Rene Ishimwe put the game to bed with the winner on the stroke of full time.
Sudan ended the game with ten men after a red card to Ismail Amgad gave the Rwandese a numerical advantage.
In the other group game, hosts Tanzania defeated Burundi 2-1.
Rwanda is now top of group A.
CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:
Groups:
- A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
- B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti
Fixtures & Results:
Saturday, 11th August:
- Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
- Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
Sunday, 12th August:
- South Sudan Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
- Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi
Monday, 13th August:
- Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi
- Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi
Tuesday, 14th August:
- Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium
Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day
Thursday, 16th August:
- Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium
- Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Friday, 17th August:
- South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi
- Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Saturday, 18th August:
- Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi
- Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi
Sunday, 19th August:
- Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium
Monday, 20th August: Rest Day
Tuesday, 21st August:
- Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium
- Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Wednesday, 22nd August:
- Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
- Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day
Friday, 24th August:
- Semi- final 1: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium
- Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium
Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day
Sunday, 26th August:
- Third place play off and Final – National Stadium
Monday, 27th August:
- Departures