Rwanda smiles to emphatic opening win against 10 man Sudan | U-17 Africa qualifiers

Africa U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Group A:

Rwanda out-smarted a ten man Sudan 3-1 in a group A encounter as the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers kicked off on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

The Junior Amavubi stars opened the scoring through Moise Nyarugabo on the half hour mark.

Rodrigue Isingizwe added the second three minutes later as the half time score read 2-0.

Mohamed Badr Abaker pulled a goal back for Sudan with twenty minutes left on the clock but Jean Rene Ishimwe put the game to bed with the winner on the stroke of full time.

Sudan ended the game with ten men after a red card to Ismail Amgad gave the Rwandese a numerical advantage.

In the other group game, hosts Tanzania defeated Burundi 2-1.

Rwanda is now top of group A.

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures & Results:

Saturday, 11th August:

Rwanda 3-1 Sudan

Sudan Tanzania 2-1 Burundi

Sunday, 12th August:

South Sudan Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi

Monday, 13th August:

Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium

Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi

Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi

Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: