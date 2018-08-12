Tanzania premier club to test Express in international duel

International club build up

Express FC (Uganda) Vs . Azam (Tanzania)

. Azam (Tanzania) Sunday, 12 August 2018

*At Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4:00 PM)

Azam FC Media

Tanzania Premier League giants Azam Football Club will continue with their tour and training camp in Uganda with yet another high profile international build up against Express on Sunday.

Azam FC takes on six time Uganda Premier League champions Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

This build up was confirmed by the Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamza Jjunju;

We shall play Azam Football Club from Tanzania in an international build up on Sunday, 12 August 2018 at our home ground in Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium starting at 4 PM.

The game will help Express’ new coach Kefa Kisala to gauge the level of preparedness for his side ahead of the new season with fresh signings as left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge, Dan Wagaluka, Tonny Odur and Badir Nsubuga among others expected to play.

These will be joined by old guards as Billy Nkata, Isaac Kisujju, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Davis Mayanja, Michael Birungi and many others.

This will be Azam’s third international build up for Azam during their two week’s stay in Uganda.

During their first build up, Azam played to a goal-less draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Mandela National Stadium last week.

In the second build up duel played at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo, Azam squandered a two goal lead to succumb 4-2 to KCCA.

Aggrey Morris (penalty) and Danny Lyanga scored to give Azam a quick two goal lead after the opening five minutes of the game.

Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Timothy Denis Awany, new signing Allan Kymbadde and Henry Patrick Kaddu replied for the “Kasasiro lads”.

Azam’s planned build up match with newly founded FUFA Big league side Wakiso Giants did not materialize.

After Express, they plan to play another build up against Arua darlings Onduparaka.

Azam F.C is the reigning CECAFA Kagame cup champion.