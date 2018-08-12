U-17 AFCON qualifiers: Uganda Cubs lose group B opener to Ethiopia

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region) – Group B

Uganda 0-1 Ethiopia

Uganda national U-17 team (The Cubs) kicked off the on-going CECAFA region U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a sour note, falling 1-0 to Ethiopia at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.

Mintesnot Wakjira put the horn of African nation ahead just after 13 minutes and the Ugandan youngsters, coached by Peter Onen did not recover.

Efforts by Uganda to make amends hit a dead end despite a spirited display.

The Cubs also missed a penalty on the half hour mark.

The Ugandan side dearly missed the services of their three of their key players; Elvis Ngondwe, goalkeeper George Oluka and defender Joseph Kafumbe who were ruled out of the tournament for falling the required Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests, the mandatory check-up for all the players before taking part.

In the other group B encounter, South Sudan overcame Djibouti 2-1 in the opening game of the day on Sunday.

The tournament hosts Tanzania started on a bright footing winning 2-1 against Burundi on Saturday.

Rwanda out-muscled a ten man Sudan side 3-1 in the other group game A match played on the opening day of the two weeks’ championship.

Meanwhile, the tournament returns on Monday, 13th August 2018 with a double header at the Chamazi stadium.

Sudan hosts Somalia in the opener as Burundi will take on Rwanda in the second game.

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan

Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures & Results:

Saturday, 11th August:

Rwanda 3-1 Sudan

Sudan Tanzania 2-1 Burundi

Sunday, 12th August:

South Sudan 2-1 Djibouti

Djibouti Uganda 0-1 Ethiopia

Monday, 13th August:

Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium

Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi

Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi

Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium

Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium

Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi

Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

Semi- final 1 : Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium

: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August: