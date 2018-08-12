U-17 AFCON qualifiers: Uganda Cubs lose group B opener to Ethiopia

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (CECAFA Region) – Group B
- Uganda 0-1 Ethiopia
Uganda national U-17 team (The Cubs) kicked off the on-going CECAFA region U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a sour note, falling 1-0 to Ethiopia at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.
Mintesnot Wakjira put the horn of African nation ahead just after 13 minutes and the Ugandan youngsters, coached by Peter Onen did not recover.
Efforts by Uganda to make amends hit a dead end despite a spirited display.
The Cubs also missed a penalty on the half hour mark.
The Ugandan side dearly missed the services of their three of their key players; Elvis Ngondwe, goalkeeper George Oluka and defender Joseph Kafumbe who were ruled out of the tournament for falling the required Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests, the mandatory check-up for all the players before taking part.
In the other group B encounter, South Sudan overcame Djibouti 2-1 in the opening game of the day on Sunday.
The tournament hosts Tanzania started on a bright footing winning 2-1 against Burundi on Saturday.
Rwanda out-muscled a ten man Sudan side 3-1 in the other group game A match played on the opening day of the two weeks’ championship.
Meanwhile, the tournament returns on Monday, 13th August 2018 with a double header at the Chamazi stadium.
Sudan hosts Somalia in the opener as Burundi will take on Rwanda in the second game.
CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:
Groups:
- A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
- B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti
Fixtures & Results:
Saturday, 11th August:
- Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
- Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
Sunday, 12th August:
- South Sudan 2-1 Djibouti
- Uganda 0-1 Ethiopia
Monday, 13th August:
- Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi
- Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi
Tuesday, 14th August:
- Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium
Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day
Thursday, 16th August:
- Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium
- Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Friday, 17th August:
- South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi
- Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Saturday, 18th August:
- Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi
- Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi
Sunday, 19th August:
- Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium
Monday, 20th August: Rest Day
Tuesday, 21st August:
- Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium
- Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Wednesday, 22nd August:
- Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
- Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day
Friday, 24th August:
- Semi- final 1: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium
- Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium
Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day
Sunday, 26th August:
- Third place play off and Final – National Stadium
Monday, 27th August:
- Departures