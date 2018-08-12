U-17 Africa qualifiers: Hosts Tanzania edge hard fighting Burundi

Africa U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Group A:

Tanzania 2-1 Burundi

Burundi Rwanda 3-1 Sudan

TFF

Hosts Tanzania edged Burundi 2-1 in one of the two group A matches on match day one of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania, though already qualified by virtue of being hosts of the final tournament next year overcame a hard fighting Burundi.

TFF

Striker Kelvin John put Tanzania upfront just ten minutes after the kickoff before Nibikora Arthur levelled for Burundi on 20 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Agiri Ngoda restored Tanzania’s lead as the host cruise to victory.

Meanwhile, Rwanda out-muscled a ten man Sudan side 3-1 in the other group game played on the same day.