U-17 Africa qualifiers: Hosts Tanzania edge hard fighting Burundi

Africa U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):
Group A:
- Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
- Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
Hosts Tanzania edged Burundi 2-1 in one of the two group A matches on match day one of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.
Tanzania, though already qualified by virtue of being hosts of the final tournament next year overcame a hard fighting Burundi.
Striker Kelvin John put Tanzania upfront just ten minutes after the kickoff before Nibikora Arthur levelled for Burundi on 20 minutes.
Eight minutes later, Agiri Ngoda restored Tanzania’s lead as the host cruise to victory.
Meanwhile, Rwanda out-muscled a ten man Sudan side 3-1 in the other group game played on the same day.
Rwanda is now top of group A.
In group B, South Sudan overcame Djibouti 2-1 in the opening game of the day on Sunday.
CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:
Groups:
- A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
- B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti
Fixtures & Results:
Saturday, 11th August:
- Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
- Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
Sunday, 12th August:
- South Sudan 2-1 Djibouti
- Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi
Monday, 13th August:
- Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi
- Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi
Tuesday, 14th August:
- Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium
Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day
Thursday, 16th August:
- Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium
- Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Friday, 17th August:
- South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi
- Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Saturday, 18th August:
- Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi
- Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi
Sunday, 19th August:
- Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
- Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium
Monday, 20th August: Rest Day
Tuesday, 21st August:
- Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium
- Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium
Wednesday, 22nd August:
- Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
- Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi
Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day
Friday, 24th August:
- Semi- final 1: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium
- Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium
Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day
Sunday, 26th August:
- Third place play off and Final – National Stadium
Monday, 27th August:
- Departures