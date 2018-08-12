Football

U-17 Africa qualifiers: Hosts Tanzania edge hard fighting Burundi

by David Isabirye
Africa U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Group A:

  • Tanzania 2-1 Burundi
  • Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
Tanzania players celebrate one of their goals against Burundi

Hosts Tanzania edged Burundi 2-1 in one of the two group A matches on match day one of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal qualifiers on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania, though already qualified by virtue of being hosts of the final tournament next year overcame a hard fighting Burundi.

Action between Tanzania and Burundi in the opener
Tanzania players celebrate their second goal against Burundi

Striker Kelvin John put Tanzania upfront just ten minutes after the kickoff before Nibikora Arthur levelled for Burundi on 20 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Agiri Ngoda restored Tanzania’s lead as the host cruise to victory.

Meanwhile, Rwanda out-muscled a ten man Sudan side 3-1 in the other group game played on the same day.

Rwanda is now top of group A.

In group B, South Sudan overcame Djibouti 2-1 in the opening game of the day on Sunday.

CECAFA U-17 Zonal Qualification:

Groups:

  • A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
  • B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti

Fixtures & Results:

Saturday, 11th August:

  • Rwanda 3-1 Sudan
  • Tanzania 2-1 Burundi

Sunday, 12th August:

  • South Sudan 2-1 Djibouti
  • Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Chamazi

Monday, 13th August:

  • Sudan Vs Somalia – Chamazi
  • Burundi Vs Rwanda – Chamazi

Tuesday, 14th August:

  • Kenya Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
  • Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – National Stadium

Wednesday, 15th August: Rest Day

Thursday, 16th August:

  • Somalia Vs Rwanda – National Stadium
  • Sudan Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Friday, 17th August:

  • South Sudan Vs Uganda – Chamazi
  • Djibouti Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Saturday, 18th August:

  • Burundi Vs Sudan – Chamazi
  • Tanzania Vs Somalia – Chamazi

Sunday, 19th August:

  • Ethiopia Vs South Sudan – National Stadium
  • Kenya Vs Uganda – National Stadium

Monday, 20th August: Rest Day

Tuesday, 21st August:

  • Somalia Vs Burundi – National Stadium
  • Rwanda Vs Tanzania – National Stadium

Wednesday, 22nd August:

  • Uganda Vs Djibouti – Chamazi
  • Ethiopia Vs Kenya – Chamazi

Thursday, 23rd August: Rest Day

Friday, 24th August:

  • Semi- final 1: Winner A Vs Runners up B – National Stadium
  • Semi-final 2: Winner B Vs Runners up A – National Stadium

Saturday, 25th August: Rest Day

Sunday, 26th August:

  • Third place play off and Final – National Stadium

Monday, 27th August:

  • Departures

