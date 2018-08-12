Uganda Police FC 8-1 Rwanda Police

Uganda Police FC thrashed Rwanda’s counterparts 8-1 at the Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salam in the on-going EAPCCO games in Tanzania.

Juma Balinya and Ronald Nyanzi scored a hat trick and a brace respectively in a fixture Abdallah Mubiru’s charges dominated from the start to the final whistle.

Other goals came from Ben Ocen and substitutes Norman Ojik and Pius Kagwa.

Mubiru maintained the same starting eleven throughout the tournament and he couldn’t hide his joy at the boy’s performance.

“It’s the performance that was superb,” he told Kawowo Sports. “The team showed improvement with each passing game and am very proud of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cops finished runners up in the football competition one point behind Tanzania who topped the standings with 7 points.

The Cops were the highest scoring team with ten goals and conceded just two.

Kenya’s Ulinzi followed in third with three points while Rwanda managed just one point.

Police XI: Douglas Kisembo (GK), Paul Willa, Arafat Galiwango, Ibrahim Kibumba, Sadat Kyambadde ©, Shakur Makeera, Samuel Kayongo, Juma Balinya, Ben Ocen (Pius Kagwa), Ruben Kimera (Albert Mugisa) and Ronald Nyanzi (Norman Ojik)