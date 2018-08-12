Wakiso Giants confirms build up match with KCCA

Build up match:

Monday, 13 th August 2018

KCCA Vs Wakiso Giants

At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

*Free entrance

Wakiso Giants Media

Wakiso Giants Football Club will engage reigning Uganda Cup champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a domestic training match on Monday, 13th August 2018 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Sula Kamoga, the chief executive officer (CEO) for this newly founded club confirmed the build up to Kawowo Sports;

Wakiso Giants Football Club will face KCCA F.C at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Monday, 13th August 2018 in a training match for free entrance.

This will be the third official build up for Wakiso Giants.

During their first friendly game, Wakiso Giants overcame a two goal deficit to win 3-2 win against Sports Club Villa at IUIU playground, Kabojja.

Last Friday, they easily out-muscled Entebbe Select 3-0 at the Fisheries Training Play ground in Bugonga.

Eddie Mubiru, Karim Ndugwa and Geoffrey Luutu were on target for Wakiso Giants.

The earlier planned international build up match against Tanzania premier league club, Azam FC did not materialize because Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) blocked the match citing incomplete registration procedures of the club that was formerly known as Kamuli Park.

Ibrahim Kirya, the head coach at Wakiso Giants testifies that they need to engage their players in as many friendly matches as possible ahead of the new season.

We plan to play as many test matches as possible. This is the only where we can gauge our new players board as well as try out the different playing combinations.

Wakiso Giants bought off former Elgon group club Kamuli Park and they are currently undertaking the branding exercise.

Wakiso Giants Squad: