Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Kabale’s Kigezi Academy wins Western region boys qualifiers

Airtel Rising Stars 2018:

Western Region qualifiers (Boys):

Finals:

Kigezi Academy 1 (6) – 1 (5) Lions Academy, Ntungamo

Kigezi Junior Academy team overcame Ntungamo based Lions Academy 6-5 in a tense post match penalty to lift the Airtel Rising Stars U-17 boys Western region qualifiers held at Bushenyi main play ground on Sunday.

Michael Atulinda Owounyu gave Kigezi the lead in the opening half of the exciting fast paced game.

Lions Academy fought back gallantly with the equalizer through Malcom Wobulenzi in the subsequent half to force post match penalties.

In the post-match penalties, It was Kigezi that faltered first when Tom Mugisha missed his kick but recovered well to win the dramatic shoot out 6-5 before an passionate crowd.

Individual accolades:

Brigadier Muhwezi of Young Blood Academy was top scorer with five goals to his name.

Kisoro Young Isa Nkizimana was named as the best goalkeeper whilst Daniel Tembo of runners’ up side Lions Academy was appointed as the Most Valuable player (MVP) of the tournament.

Prizes:

Both teams that reached the finals were each rewarded with branded Airtel Uganda jerseys, including sockings.

Kigezi Academy won the overall trophy, Shs 1,000,000 and each member on the winning team picked a gold medal and certificate.

The losing finalists (Lions Academy) were rewarded with Shs 500,000, a trophy, silver medals and certificates of participation.

A select side of 20 players were picked by the tournament technical committee and will represent the Western region at the grand finals in Fort Portal (23rd – 26th August 2018).

With the regional qualifiers done and dusted, the teams will now switch their focus and attention to preparing for the grand finals.

This tournament returns after a year-long absence and has been played since 2011.

Players as Kezironi Kizito, Faruku Miya, Martin Kizza, Ivan Eyam, Pius Obuya, Lillian Mutuuzo, Fazila Ikwaput, Yudaya Nakayenze have all played in this underage youth tournament that only accommodates players below the age of 17 years.

Quarter finals (Boys – Western Region):

Ruyonza 0 (4) – 0 (2) Mbarara Junior

Mbarara Junior Unique 0-1 Kigezi (*Goal by Donald Ogenworth)

Kigezi (*Goal by Donald Ogenworth) Sentah 2(2) – 2 (3) Lions Academy

Lions Academy Kisoro 0 (7) – 0 (8) Young Blood

Semi-finals: