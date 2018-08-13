Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Kiryandongo pips resilient 9 man Friends of Soccer | Kitara region (Boys)

Airtel Rising Stars 2018:

Kitara Region (Boys)

Final:

Kiryandongo 1-0 Friends of Soccer (FOS)

Kiryandongo Junior team outwitted a 9 man Friends of Soccer side from Fort Portal 1-0 during the boys’ finals of the Kitara region Airtel Rising Stars U-17 championship in Bushenyi, on Sunday.

Benjamin Iranya scored the lone strike on the day during the well contested encounter.

Enroute the finals, Kiryandongo Junior team had manoeuvred through the three team group stage, before overcoming Kasese’s SC Bronken 6-5 in a tense post match penalty during the semi-finals after a goal-less stalemate in normal time.

On the other hand, Friends of Soccer (F.O.S) who played the whole tournament with 9 men had eliminated Masindi based Zion 5-4 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one all.

Dangerman Robert Aheebwa gave Friends of Soccer the lead in the first half but Zion recovered to equalize through Marvin Kakoma’s well drilled penalty in the closing stages of the game.

During the tense shoot out, Francis Ndawula, Noris Agodere, Brian Byaruhanga, Malaku Nduggu and Robert Aheebwa scored from the spot.

Only Lawrence Opoka missed his kick.

Individual accolades:

Zion’s Kakomo finished with two goals to take the top scorers’ gong.

Peter Masereka of Sports Club Bronken was named best goalkeeper while Kiryadongo’s Benjamin Iranya was the tournament top most valuable player (MVP) in Kitara region.

Prizes:

Kiryandongo was rewarded with Shs 1,000,0000 cash prize. The victorious side also got a glittering trophy, gold medals for each of the players as well a certificates to each player.

The losing side (Friends of Soccer) also got a trophy, silver medals and certificates to each of the players who played.

Top performers: