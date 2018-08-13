Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Komuntale hat-trick inspires Toro Queens over St Paul in Fort Portal derby | Kitara (Girls)

Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Kitara Region Girls):

Finals:

Toro Queens 3-0 St Paul

KAWOWO SPORTS

Sumaya Komuntale struck a hat-trick as Toro Queens out-smarted St Paul 3-0 in a one sided final of the Kitara region girls’ catergory during the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) at Bushenyi play ground on Sunday.

This happened during the last round of the nation-wide regional qualifiers where Kitara and Western regions combined in Bushenyi during a three day’s meet.

Individual top performers:

Toro Queens had a lion’s share of the individual awards given to the exceling outstanding players.

Margret Kunihira of Toro Queens finished with four goals, one ahead of Komuntale to take home the top scorers’ award.

The best goalkeeper was Celicia Kamuli of Toro Queens while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Cissy Kabarungi, still of Toro Queens.

Prizes:

Each member of the Toro Queens team was rewarded with a gold medals, certificate with the team getting the Kitara region girls overall trophy and cash reward of Shs. 1,000,000.

St Paul also got a trophy, Shs 500,000 and silver medals for each player as well as certificates of recognition.

The region’s cream of 20 players was announced and will start preparations ahead of the national grand finals which will take place in Fort Portal (23rd – 26th August 2018).