Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Sheema outwits Kisoro Young Simba to lift Western Region Girls trophy

Airtel Rising Stars 2018:

Western Region (Girls)

Final:

Sheema 1-0 Kisoro Young Simba

KAWOWO SPORTS

Sheema girls team won the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) girls’ overall title for the Western region.

The Sheema district based side overcame Kisoro Young Simba 1-0 during the closely conteseted final played at Bushenyi main play ground on Sunday.

Sharp shooter Adera Aine scored the price-less strike in the final.

This was Aine’s fifth goal of the campaign, as she took home the top scorers’ gong.

The three day’s championship which also had the Kitara regional qualifiers had the girl’s preliminary matches played at Nyakabirizzi play ground.

During the boy’s final in the Western region, Kigezi Academy overcame Lions from Ntungamo 6-5 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Individual Accolades (Western girls):

Sheema’s Aine finished with five goals to take the top scorers’ gong.

Aisha Naiyabare of Mbarara Junior team was named the best goalkeeper whilst Sheema’s Kecimuri was the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Sheema girls team took home gold medals, a trophy and were rewarded with Shs 1,000,000.

The runners up team (Kisoro Young Simba) took home bronze medals, trophy and Shs. 500,000.

The best 20 players were named and will represent Western region at the grand finals in Fort Portal between 23rd – 26th August 2018.

Top Performers: