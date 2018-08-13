Bright Stars Football club acquires clavicle shirt sponsor worth Shs 148M

Bright Stars Football Club announced Yoshino Trading Limited as the club new sponsor for the 2018-2019 season.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The sponsor takes the clavicle side (above the breast area) of the all the official team wear for the up-coming season.

The year-long deal is worth $ 40,000 ( at least Shs. 148M in cash) with an official team bus that will be supplied by Yoshino Trading as a permanent club asset.

The ceremony to unveil the new sponsor took place at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe on Monday, 13th August 2018.

Bright Stars chairman Ronnie Mutebi and other directors, some players, club officials, president of Yoshino Trading Nakanishi Shunsuke, director-cum-general manager Yamaguchi Taiki and the Japan Ambassador to Uganda H.E Kazuaki Kemeda witnessed the historic occasion as the two parties signed the binding documentations.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nakanishi elucidated about the whole deal;

We are greatly pleased by this partnership. Since 2011, we have been the importing and dealers of vehicles from Japan in Uganda. We have offered $ 40,000 in a one year deal with a team bus which becomes a team’s permanent asset. Yoshino Trading is excited to partner with Bright Stars FC and Soltilo

Ambassador Kemeda in his brief address lauded the sponsors through Soltilo and Bright Stars F.C who have made a big contribution to the development of football in the Uganda.

The Ambassador noted that this partnership will further help bridge the gap between Japan and Uganda.

This partnership is an important one and will help in bridging the gap between Uganda and Japan. Since Japan will host the Olympics in 2020, this exchange will play a big role in the development of other sports disciplines. There is hope that this sponsorship will help Bright Stars FC in advancing their squad and work hard to win the championship

Bright Stars FC Chairman Mutebi was equally excited by the sponsorship.

Mutebi who is christened as a “Living legend” at the club, Mutebi said that this sponsorship will provide a better footing for the club financially, as well as in terms of brand and image building.

We are happy about the sponsorship from Yoshino Trading. We commit ourselves to give the sponsor the due mileage as we also call upon the football people to promote such companies which impact for the better club football and develop the national team

Speaking on behalf of the players, John Kokas Opejo thanked the new sponsors on board and promised to deliver to the best of their expectations;

“We thank Yoshino Trading, our new sponsors. We promise not to disappoint because we shall double our efforts” Opejo noted.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The main part of shirt for the club remains unclaimed following the expiry of contracts for the old main shirt sponsors.

Bright Stars FC previously had Lato Milk and Fero Mobile that both belong to Midcom group of companies as the shirt partners.

“We are open to new sponsors who will take up the main front of the shirt as we need to generate as much revenue as possible so that we improve on the players’ welfare” Mutebi added.

Meanwhile, the club has brought on board several new players as Aggrey Kirya and Rajab Kakooza (both from Onduparaka).

For the past week, training has been underway as they look forward to holding trial matches according to the head coach Fred Kajoba.

“We plan to have as many friendly matches as possible so that we test out the players and their respective combination of play” Kajoba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Bright Stars F.C finished the season in 8th position with 38th points fetched in 30 matches.