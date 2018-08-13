Challengers fail Damani test, Ceylon Lions and Kutchi Tigers victorious

Entebbe Oval

Aziz Damani CC 255/7 in 50 overs (Saud Islam 70 off 85, Sai Manoj 53 off 68) beat Challengers CC 113/10 all out in 31 overs (Arthur Kyobe 52 off 57, Shahzad Akmal 26 off 36) by 142 runs.

Man of the match: Bilal Hassan 4/31

Kyambogo Oval

Ceylon Lions 209/10 in 49 overs (J Ssebanja 71 off 99, S Ssesazi 28 off 56) Beat KICC 144/10 in 45.3 overs (F Nsubuga 35 off 40, D Ruyange 32 off 68) by 65 runs

Man of Match: Jonathan Ssebanja

Lugogo Oval

Kutchi Tigers CC 343/5 Ronak Patel 105 off 82 balls, Dinesh Nakrani 82 off 63 balls, Ankit Patel 49 off 53 in 50 overs beat Premier CC 158/10 Ronald Opio 46 off 43 balls, Barak Turyamwesimira 25 off 26 balls.

In 30.2 overs by 185 runs Player of Match: Ronak Patel ( Kutchi Tigers CC)

Aziz Damani faced an on form Challengers at the lakeside oval in what was supposed to be a clash that would test their unbeaten run.

However, even without one of their best players this season – Riazat Shah, they easily overcame Challengers winning by 142 runs.

Aziz Damani won the toss and posted a commanding 255 for 7 in 50 overs with Saud Islam (70) and Sai Manoj (53) the pick of the batsmen.

In the chase, Challengers lost on form Hanu Kayondo early they were never able to recover from there on. Arthur Kyobe (52) scored a half century in vain as the defending champions kept their unbeaten record intact.

Aziz Damani are sure of being crowned champions with none of the teams below them having a chance of catching up with them.

Despite the loss, Challengers temporarily stay in 3rd place even though they have played a game more than their close rivals.

In Lugogo, national team duo of Ronak Patel (105 not out) and Dinesh Nakrani (80) put relegation threatened Premier to the sword defeating them 180 runs in a one sided game.

Premier showed some bite in the early overs with ball picking up some quick wickets but once Dinesh and Ronak got together it was game set and match. Ronak ended unbeaten with a good century while Nakrani struck some big blows in his half century.

Premier remains rooted at the bottom of the Division 1 table and will need a miracle to survive the drop.

In Kyambogo, Ceylon Lions got a sigh of relief with the win over KICC, but the latter is about to press the panic button as they are losing ground to the leaders and getting very close to the drop teams.

Forgotten national team player Jonathan Ssebanja (71) was the hero for Ceylon Lions scoring a half century that helped them post a big total.

KICC has struggled with the bat with the whole season and yet again they failed to chase down the total losing by 65 runs.