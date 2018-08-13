© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Former Rayon Sports and AS Vita centre forward Davis Kasirye is on the brink of completing a move to league champions Vipers SC.

Kasirye is currently training with the Venoms ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and unless otherwise, will be considered by Mexican Coach Javier Martinez Espinoza.

The lanky striker was seen among players at the unveiling of the Mexican but the club remains tight lipped on a possible deal.

“He is training with the club with a possibility to join them,” said a source close to the reigning champions.

Vipers have been arguably the busiest side in the market and have so far confirmed over ten new signings.

Already among centre forwards, they have Tito Okello, Steven Mukwala, Daniel Sserunkuma and Pius Wangi although its believed the latter will be let go.

Kasirye had a brief stint at SC Villa last season on loan from Zambia’s Zesco United but didn’t score any goal.