Gor Mahia winger Innocent Wafula on the brink of Vipers switch

Vipers may have signed over ten players in the window so far but it seems business is far from over at the club.

Kawowo Sports understands the club have are interested in a deal for Gor Mahia winger cum right back Innocent Wafula.

Wafula is part of the 40-man list from which Venoms tactician Javier Martinez Espinoza will decide on the squad for the upcoming season.

It’s believed the two parties already have an agreement in place and it remains be seen whether the player still has a running contract with the KPL champions that will see both sides sit on a round table for discussions.

Wafula who can ably on both wings and also as a right back has failed to break into the first team at K’Ogalo but always delivers when considered by Kylan Dyler.

He was part of the Gor Mahia team that won 2-1 against Vipers in the quarter finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup, a game he impressed.