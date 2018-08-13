Kamuli Park-Wakiso Giants hold KCCA in training match

Build up match:

KCCA 1-1 Kamuli Park – Wakiso Giants

Newly founded FUFA Big league out-fit Kamuli Park – Wakiso Giants Football Club held 10 time Uganda Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC to a one all draw during a training match held at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Monday evening.

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC midfielder Moses Ali Feni headed home the booming side in the opening stanza of the exciting duel.

Feni was well stationed to head into the net past goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu off Abdul Karim Kasule’s teasing delivery as early as the third minute.

As both sides changed guards in the second stanza of the game, KCCA rallied for the much sought after equalizer.

Former Express and TP Mazembe creative midfielder Mike Mutyaba was fouled in the forbidden area and KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza made no mistake from 12 yards sending goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba the wrong way for the equalizer.

One all the match ended as KCCA prepared for Tuesday’s Pilsner super 8 clash against Mbarara based Nyamityobora FC at Lugogo.

During their first friendly game, Kamuli Park-Wakiso Giants overcame a two goal deficit to win 3-2 win against Sports Club Villa at IUIU playground, Kabojja.

Last Friday, they easily out-muscled Entebbe Select 3-0 at the Fisheries Training Play ground in Bugonga.

Kamuli Park- Wakiso Giants will continue with the pre-season build plan as they plan Wasswa Bbosa’s Soana at Kanyanya play ground this coming Wednesday, 15th August 2018.