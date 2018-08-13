Reigning national amateur golf champion Rugumayo turns professional

2017 Uganda amateur golf champion, Ronald Rugumayo has joined the paid ranks of the game.

Rugu, as he is known by his golfing folks officially bid farewell to the amateur wing during the celebrations for his Toro club to make 100 years on Saturday.

After playing in his final international tournament as an amateur, Rugumayo captained team Uganda to the inaugural Africa Zone IV glory, he thus disclosed the development to Kawowo Sports;

I have served the game for more than 10 years in the amateur category, played for the national team and won the open as well

A diligent and dedicated servant of the game on a personal level, Rugumayo has also been a key pillar for the national team, as well for over eight years.

The epitome of his amateur journey as a golfer was definitely winning the treasured Uganda open at the par 72 Uganda Open club in Kampala.

Winning the national open is every amateur golfer’s dream in the country. I thank God that I achieved this feat. Also, I have been a member of the national team for a long time and served the national tea with all the passion and diligence

Rugumayo’s immediate success with the national team was captaining the side to the inaugural Africa Zone IV championship glory held at Nyali golf course in Mombasa, along side four other Toro club-mates; Adolf Muhumuza, Joseph Cwinyai and David Kamulindwa together with the head coach Stephen Kasaija.

In a special way, he thanks the respective sponsors, role models (mentors) and fellow golfers who have pushed him along the way in his golfing journey.

It was a journey well moved. I thank all my sponsors, role models including golf pros, caddies and my fellow golfers who always advised me throughout my amateur journey. I am honoured and may God bless you all

The year 2017 was a golden year for Rugumayo having clinched the Uganda Cup, a major trophy that was missing in his rich cabinet.

He also won the Kinyara Open, Jinja open as well as the Entebbe Open in 2017.

Most recently, he was on top of his game, winning the 2018 Mountains of the moon tourney at Toro Golf club.

Rugumayo’s debut as a professional will be during the 2018 Uganda Open in Entebbe come September 2018.

For starters, this year’s Uganda professional golf championship will be hosted by Entebbe Golf Club between 24th – 29th September as the pros will battle for the total kitty of $ 50,000.

“It is more demanding to play as a pro. I will double my game for the better” Rugumayo foretells of his future plans as a pro.

There are now 24 male golf professionals in Uganda with only one home based female pro, Flavia Namakula.