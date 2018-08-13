Twinamatisko lands Big league coaching job

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) “B” licenced tactician Mark Twinamatisko has landed a one year coaching deal at newly promoted FUFA Big league club, Masindi Doves.

The development was confirmed by the club liaison officer Godfrey Nswingire.

Mark Twinamatisko is the new head coach at Masindi Doves Football Club. There are small details that remain but initial talks transpired with success.

Twinamatisko who had traveled to Masindi for final talks before returning to Kampala beat off stiff competition from high level certified coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto to land the job.

He is expected to official put pen to paper on Monday, 13 August 2018.

Twinamatisko is best remembered when he guided The Saints (now defunct) to promotion.

He later coached Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Kyetume and lately Kira United Football Clubs.

The highly knowledgeable tactician is tasked to assemble a competitive side that will be able to a competitive side, one that will battle for a promotion slot to the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League.

He will work with with Andrew Omego as the first assistant coach.