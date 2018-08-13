Uganda Cranes legend Mubiru named Katwe United head coach

Kampala Regional outfit Katwe United Football Club has named legendary former Uganda Cranes striker Hassan “Owe’mmamba” Mubiru as the new head coach.

Mubiru was officially unveiled to the media and introduced before the players and loyal club fans on Monday, 13th August 2018 at the club’s home ground located at Katwe market in central Kampala.

Introducing the press shy tactician, club director Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana, also the Member of Parliament for Makindye West hyped praise on the former Uganda Cranes marksman.

“We are glad to have Hassan Mubiru in our midst. He was a great former Uganda Cranes player who served his country with passion. He has embarked on his career as a coach. He brings a lot of experience to the club. We task him to win the Uganda Cup for the cup in the upcoming 2018/19 season” Ssewanyana noted.

Katwe United F.C has also appointed veteran administrator Deo Luyimbazi as Vice Chairman, Siraje (Chief Executive Officer), Birimuye (Team manager), Mike Kigozi (Public Relations Officer), Bonnie Ssekidde (Marketing manager) and Robinson Sserwadda (Media officer).

“I am very happy to have got this job. It is a great plat form to practice my football knowledge. I am still new at the club and i will study the players as time goes along” Mubiru noted in a brief interview with the media.

Meanwhile, the team pre-season training also kicked off at the dusty Katwe main play ground on Monday, as watched by a big passionate crowd.

Mubiru closely monitored the players getting through the paces in the lively afternoon session.

Last season, Katwe United narrowly fell short of qualification to the FUFA Big league (second tier division) after losing in the promotional play-offs to Kiboga United.

Despite having won the first leg 1-0 away in Kiboga, Katwe United succumbed 2-1 at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo during the return leg.

The club has a huge following from the urban populous from the areas of Katwe, Kibuye, Makindye, Nsambya and the surrounding residences.