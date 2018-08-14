AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Desabre set to name Uganda Cranes provisional squad ahead of Tanzania clash

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):



Saturday, 8 th September 2018

September 2018 Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

There are barely three weeks to the long awaited East African derby when Uganda Cranes entertains Tanzania Taifa Stars in a group L encounter of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Mandela National Stadium.

This epic clash is already ear marked to take center stage on Saturday, 8th September 2018.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as well as the national team technical department already kick-started preparations for this game two months ago with domestic (regional tours) and international build up engagements.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre and his technical wing have in frame the players who will play in this key home fixture bearing in mind most players have been seen in action.

The Frenchman, who took over the job at the apex of 2017 will name the provisional team on Wednesday, 15th August 2018 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala during a news conference.

“The Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre will name his troops who will face Tanzania on Wednesday during our weekly press conference in Mengo.” The head of communications at FUFA, Ahmed Hussein Marsha confirmed on Tuesday.

Desabre has kept the cards closer to his chest until Wednesday, leaving many journalists guessing who makes the list and who is omitted for further matches.

Expected players:

Usual suspects as the team captain and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango (despite the recent head injury suffered on club duty), right backs Nico Wakiro Wadada and Denis Iguma, left backs Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Isaac Muleme and Shafik Batambuze, center halves Bevis Mugabi, Ivan “Ngong” Bukenya, Murushid Jjuuko, midfielders Moses Opondo, Faruku Miya, William Luwagga Kizito, Moses Oloya as well as the forwards Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi are some of the players expected to definitely make the list.

The lingering questions could be posed once again on which goalkeepers other than Onyango to be considered.

St George first choice goalie Robert Odongkara, Lusaka Dynamos Yasin Mugabi, El Merriekh’s Jamal Salim Magoola and the local legion of Nicholas Ssebwato alongside Ismail Watenga are all available options.

Desabre who has been monitoring many players on the regional tours could surprise with a few odd names.

Ethiopian based creative midfielder Yassar Mugerwa who turns out for Fassil Kenema could also make the provisional team unless otherwise.

Domestically based players as Martin Kizza Lubwama, goalkeepers Watenga, Ssebwato, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Ambrose Kirya, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde could also make the team.

The national team played two regional tour matches in Kasese and Bugiri, drawing one all and the former aborting in 50th minute due to heavy rains with Uganda Cranes in the lead 1-0.

The details of when the team starts training and the residential camp will be communicated and confirmed at the press conference.

Uganda Cranes currently leads group L with three points following the 1-0 away win against Cape Verde in the opener.

Tanzania who drew with Lesotho one all in their opener follow closely.

Cape Verde is bottom without a point.