Giants of Africa conduct second camp in Uganda

Tsaubah Stone

Giants of Africa (GOA) has run a three-day boys only basketball camp for the second time in the country at Kampala International School of Uganda.

The camp designed to help young basketball players develop athletically, achieve life goals and become better players started over weekend up to Tuesday.

“Our vision is to see these kids grow and develop in terms of basketball… that’s basically why we are doing this,” said Godwin Owinje.

“It’s not always basketball, we want these kids to use basketball as a tool to become somebody in life. We encourage them to use basketball to go to school for free, just like we did.”

The GOA coaching team that included national team coach George Galanopoulos, Patrick Engelbrecht (Toronto Raptors’ Director of International Scouting) as well as local coaches as Nick Natuhereza took the youngsters through drills.

The team also made motivational speeches to the youngsters before training sessions in shooting, ball movement, and court spacing.

Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) President Ambrose Tashobya was delighted with the opportunities given to the kids.

“This is yet again another big opportunity for our kids,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for the young ones. It can change them to better humans as they are now learning from the best.

“We believe that these three days will leave a lasting impression to the young ones. We have able players to make it to the professional level anywhere.”

Giants of Africa had their first camp in Uganda last year.