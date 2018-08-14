Kabonge returns to Masavu Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Allan “Messiah” Kabonge Kivewala has agreed talks with management of Masavu Football Club to coach the second tier side for one year.

Kabonge, popularly known for his lucky charm in guiding clubs to the top tier from FUFA Big league returns to Entebbe to handle a side that he previously coached.

“I am happy to return home. As usual, I am a teacher and I will teach my students to play football, enjoy, score, we win and get promoted” an excited Kabonge disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Tuesday.

Last season, Kabonge handled two clubs in the FUFA Big League.

First, he coached Lira United before he switched allegiance to Paidha Black Angels which he promoted.

Previously, he has been at the helm of Aurum Roses, Onduparaka and Masavu as they attained promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

The current Masavu FC management led by Anthony Kimuli is believed to have joined hands with the former owner of the team, Tonny Ssozi to see the club get promoted as soon as next season.