KCCA humbles Nyamityobora, progress to super 8 final

Pilsner Super 8:

Semi-final 1:

KCCA 4-0 Nyamityobora

KAWOWO SPORTS

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club humiliated Mbarara based Nyamityobora FC 4-0 during the first semi-final of the Pilsner super 8 duel played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday.

Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu grabbed a first half brace with two second half goals from Allan Okello and a rare strike from substitute Lawrence Bukenya crowning the glowing evening before a relatively fair crowd that included Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre.

Kaddu opened the scoring inside the opening twenty minutes after he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Franco Oringa following a school boy mistake just outside the goal area before tapping in an empty net.

Three minutes later, Kaddu finished from close range – thanks to Julius Poloto’s well laid ball inside the goal area.

The spicy dancing celebration after each of Kaddu’s goals told the detailed story-line and the euphoria from the rest of stands.

Okello who had relatively silent day in office poked home the third before Bukenya’s rare strike, a beautiful finish after substitute Muwadda’s teasing delivery on the right hand by-line.

Muwadda had been released by midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma before his cut back was tapped home by Bukenya for a clinical finish.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi called for all the three changes in the game. Poloto, returning after an injury lay off paved way for Muwadda, Isaac Kirabira replaced the weary although effective legs of Muzamiru Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda’s place was taken by Lawrence Bukenya.

Nyamityobora introduced John Wesley Kisakye for Lameck Ebong as the second half kicked off, defender Calvin Barni got injured and his place was taken by Ibrahim Pengere before Bruhan Matovu paved way for the stylish left footed Joseph Akwandwanaho.

The visiting team’s attempts to pull back at least a goal hit a dead end when Edward Moses Ndawula missed a free header off captain Alex Komakech’s curling corner kick.

Kisakye had a weak free-kick from 25 yards easily saved by KCCA goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

The goalkeeper was again at his best to save off Akandwanaho from close range before the executor skied the rebound over Legends side goal.

Two goal hero Kaddu was named man of the match, and rewarded with Shs 150,000.

KCCA books a berth to the final on a date that will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final clash between Arua side Onduparaka and Sports Club Villa at the Green Light Stadium has been pushed ahead until further notice citing political instability in the West Nile based district.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Hassan Musana, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto (Muwadda Mawejje), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Isaac Kirabira), Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda (Lawrence Bukenya), Patrick Henry Kaddu

Subs Not Used:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Mike Mutyaba, Bernard Muwanga

Head coach: Mike Hillary Mutebi

Nyamityobora XI:

Franco Oringa (G.K), Misi Katende, Alex Komakech (Captain), Calvin Barni (Ibrahim Pengere), Ivan Mbowa, Bruhan Matovu (Joseph Akwandwanaho), Charles Sebutinde, David Kiiza, Edward Moses Ndawula, Lameck Ebong (John Wesley Kisakye), Joseph Othieno

Subs Not Used:

Hillary Jomi (G.K), Martin Arinaitwe

Head coach: James Odoch

Match Officials: