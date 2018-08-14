KCCA, Nyamityobora battle for super 8 final slot

Pilsner Super 8 Tourney:

Semi-final – Tuesday, 14 th August 2018

KCCA Vs Nyamityobora

*Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

The Pilsner super 8 tournament resumes on Tuesday, 14th August 2018 when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club locks horns with Mbarara based Nyamityobora in the first semi-final clash.

This duel will take place at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Addressing the media in the official pre-match press conference at Kati-Kati Restaurant in Kampala, the two sides’ tacticians expressed readiness to face each other.

Soft spoken James Odoch, a former Uganda Cranes star player now handling the newly promoted Nyamityobora stated that they are ready to play against KCCA at their own grave yard.

After we eliminated Kirinya-Jinja S.S, we have the confidence that we can also shock KCCA at their own home ground. The players have been training well and have the confidence. It is still an open game

His counterpart, Mike Mutebi believes they have a slight advantage against the opponents;

We are playing at home and hope to progress. It will not be an easy game per say because our opponents also have something to show in the game

Nyamityobora traveled to Kampala on Monday and also held the final training session at Lugogo to acclimatize to the Lugogo astro turf ahead of the match.

They are expected to bank on the experience of former Lweza and Onduparaka wide man John Wesley Kisakye, who had a field day at office, against Kirinya-Jinja S.S during the first leg.

Kisakye will also be joined by other new recruits as goalkeeper Franco Oringa, holding midfielder Ivan Mbowa, Ibrahim Mpengere, tried and tested Bruhan Matovu, David Kizza, Lameck Ebong and Charles Ssebutinde among others for the much needed inspiration.

For starters, Nyamityobora ejected Charles Ayiekoh Lukula’s Kirinya-Jinja S.S 1-0 with substitute Mpengere, who previously played at relegated Masavu FC scoring the all-important goal at the stroke of full-time.

For KCCA, who held a training game on the eve of the match, against Kamuli Park – Wakiso Giants (ended one all), they will still experiment with new faces as Allan Kyambadde, Bernard Muwanga, Mike Mutyaba and the like.

The home team shall still miss the services of midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali and Julius Poloto who are nursing ailments.

KCCA eliminated Jinja side BUL 3-2 with Kyambadde, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mustafa Kizza all on target for the 10 time Uganda Premier League winners before a late scare from BUL who scored their two goals through Uganda U-20 star player Hamis Tibita.

The winner between KCCA and Nyamityobora will face the second winner between Sports Club Villa and Arua based side Onduparaka.

The second semi-final will take place at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Probable Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Bernard Muwanga, Isaac Kirabira, Lawrence Bukenya, Muwadda Mawejje, Muzamiru Mutyaba Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Mustafa Kizza

Subs:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Steven Sserwadda, Mike Mutyaba, Ibrahim Wanammah, Solomon Okwalinga, Patrick Kaddu

Nyamityobora XI: Franco Oringa (G.K), Hamis Katende, Alex Komaketch, Calvin Barni, Joseph Othieno, Ivan Mbowa, Bruhan Matovu, Charles Ssebutinde, David Kiiza, John Kisakye, Lamech Ebong

Subs: Hillary Jomi (G.K), Martin Arinaitwe, Joseph Akandwanaho, Ibrahim Mpengere