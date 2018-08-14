© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

KCCA Football Club has sold striker Muhammad Shaban for $130,000 (One Hundred Thirty Thousand US Dollars) to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca.

The former Onduparaka centre forward has reportedly signed a three-year deal that will see him earn at least $5800 monthly in the first year of his contract.

Shaban has been a subject of a transfer speculation and was also linked with a move to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates where he reportedly had trials earlier this month.

However, Kawowo Sports can reliably reveal that on July 27, 2018 Raja Casablanca submitted a transfer request for the player and the deal sealed last weekend.

According to the transfer proposal, KCCA will pocket $130,000 with an onward transfer of 20% should the player move to another club.

The player will earn $70,000, $80,000 and $90,000 in the first, second and third year respectively.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi had already told the press the striker was no longer his first choice with new signing Allan Kyambadde and Patrick Kaddu the first among equals in the centre forward role.

Last season, Raja finished 6th on the 16-team table with 48 points, only four points adrift of league winners Ittihad Tanger FC.