Namibia 47-72 Uganda

Courtesy

Uganda national netball team – She Cranes – started the campaign to the 2019 Netball World Cup with a 72-47 victory over Namibia.

Ranked second at the tournament which also doubles as the Africa Netball Championship, the She Cranes imposed their superiority right from the first center pass at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

With their traditional quick short passing, the Ugandans bust out to a 23-12 first quarter which turned into a 40-24 lead at halftime.

Head coach Vincent Kiwanuka Kawooya had the two Thursday fixtures in mind and started making changes after the long break.

Ruth Meme and Rachael Nanyonga made way for Betty Kiiza and Stella Oyella in the third quarter while skipper Peace Proscovia was replaced by Mary Nuba, Muhayimuna Namuwaya replaced Lilian Ajio and U21 graduate Joan Nampungu gave Silvia Nanyonga some rest.

Proscovia (40) contributed the bulk of the goals, with Oyella (15), Rachael Nanyonga (10) and Nuba (7) the other scorers.

“I’m grateful to God for the victory in our opening game. All opening games are never easy,” said Kiwanuka after the game.

Namibia Starting VII: Bitler Selma, Anna Kasper, Vendi Katjaimo, Cherlyn Muesee, Imbileni Shuweninawa, Tjejamba Diana and Zauana Jaumbuaijie.

Uganda Starting VII: Peace proscovia, Racheal Nanyonga, Halima Nakachwa, Meeme Ruth, Sylvia Nanyonga, Lillian Ajio and Stella Nanfuka.

Uganda’s Fixtures