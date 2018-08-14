St Joseph’s Kisubi dominates Kampala region inter-institutions games

Inter-Government Institutions games and sports (Kampala Region qualifiers):

Overall winners: St Joseph Technical Institute, Kisubi

St Joseph’s Technical Institute, Kisubi were in scintillating form, clinching five gold medals out of the possible seven during the inter-government institutions games and sports for Kampala regional qualifiers.

Optimally putting their home advantage to full use, St Joseph’s team won gold in football, woodball, volleyball, basketball and athletics.

During the football final, St Joseph’s out-witted Lugogo Vocation Training Institute 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had failed to produce any scores.

The successful Kisubi teams in football, woodball, volleyball and athletics will now represent the Kampala region zone at the national finals set to take place in Soroti towards the end of the August 2018.

The national championships will be held at St Kizito Mandela school in Soroti, kicking off on 24th to 31st August 2018.

The chairperson of these games’ local organizing committee Omita explained the essence of these games;

We held these games to help us provide a plat form to search and identify talented players who will represent our region (Kampala) at the national Inter-institutions games.

Lugogo Vocational and Nakawa Training Institutes also excelled in chess and netball respectively.