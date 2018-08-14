Uganda’s Bitalo set for FIA International steward position

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The former president of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), David Bitalo, is set to be handed the position of FIA International Steward.

Bitalo emerged as one of the best national stewards during the FIA international stewards programme which took place in February in Geneva.

The programme which was attended by over 270 participants from 65 FIA member countries was designed as an educational tool to support the growing network of stewards and officials around the world. An assessment was done during and after the programme.

“This is a big achievement for me. Becoming FIA international steward was not opened to everyone before, not until this programme came giving everyone an opportunity.

“We were assessed through several things which some I was already used to being as steward.

“Coming out among the top ten was an indication for my study on rules and regulations and also justifies my reputation as a steward,” Bitalo said.

To complete the assessment, Bitalo will attended three FIA events of different disciplines as an additional non-acting steward under the observation of the chairman of the stewards.

“We were asked to choose three events from different disciplines. My first assignment will be Singapore grand prix then others will come from next year’s calendar.”

Bitalo will after be assigned to any of the FIA international events including Formula One (F1), Formula E, World rally Championship (WRC), World Rally Cross (WRX), World Endurance Championship and Eorld Touring Car Championship.

Bitalo believes that his appointment comes as blessing for Ugandan Motorsport.

“What I realised so many people attend FIA trainings but never train their people at home.

“So my plan is to share whichever knowledge I get with everyone who wishes to become a steward. We have had trainings before now this new post will push me further to such trainings,” he said.

Before Bitalo, only Kenya’s Surinder Thatthi was the FIA International Steward from East Africa.