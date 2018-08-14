© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ismail Watenga was a notable absentee from Vipers SC’s squad that left for Mbale for a pre-season camp to fuel speculation he could leave the club.

The goalkeeper has been training with the club since the appointment of new coach Javier Martinez Espinoza despite expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The Uganda Cranes custodian however didn’t make the 25-man squad released by the Mexican for a three weeks camp in the East.

Other notable absentees from the list are young midfielder Ashraf Bamuturaki aka Fadiga, right back Ashraf Mandela, winger David Owori who featured for the side in the CECAFA Kagame Cup and striker Pius Wangi.

Reliable sources from the Kitende based side indicate that the coach made up his mind on the squad and that whoever isn’t part of the Mbale team will most likely leave either on loan or permanently.

According to the club’s official website, only three players Bashir Asiku, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga and Mujahid Baden Ogama miss with a reason.

“Asiku Bashir, Tumwesigye Frank and Ogama Baden Mujahid are not part of the training camp having travelled to Rwanda with St Marys Kitende for FEASSA games currently going on in Mukunze.

Murushid Jjuuko, Innocent Wafula

Nevertheless, Kawowo Sports understands that Gor Mahia winger Innocent Wafula and Simba SC defender Murushid Jjuuko are part of the Mexican’s plan ahead of a highly crucial season for the side who are representing Uganda in the Caf Champions League.

The duo is still contracted with their respective clubs although personal terms have already agreed

Vipers SC squad to Mbale:

Goalkeepers: Derrick Ochan, Bashir Ssekagya, James Alitho and Eric Kibowa

Defenders: Geoffrey Wasswa, Yayo Lutimba, Fred Okot, Dan Birikwalira, Aggrey Madoi, Henry Katongole, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Livingstone Mulondo.

Midfielders: Duncan Sseninde, Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko, Taddeo Lwanga, Abraham Ndugwa, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Brian Nkuubi

Forwards: Daniel Sserunkuma, Brian Kalumba, Steven Mukwala, Tito Okello, Dickens Okwir and Joseph Jjanjali.

Notable Absentees: Ismail Watenga, David Owori, Pius Wangi, Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Bamuturaki and Ashraf Mandela.

Already confirmed out: Erisa Ssekisambu, Tony Odur, Shafik Bakaki, Deus Bukenya and Halid Lwaliwa.