AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Desabre includes Ethiopian based midfielder Mugerwa on provisional team to face Tanzania

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Ethiopian based creative midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has been recalled to the Uganda Cranes fold in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group L qualifier against Tanzania next month.

The Fassil Kenema Football Club exciting player had last been part of the national team set up during the 2017 AFCON qualification campaign and played during the closing stages of Uganda Cranes’ home game against Burkina Faso.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has confidence in the midfielder having seen him in action during the recent trial game with KCCA at Lugogo;

Mugerwa is a good player. In Ethiopia, I have been following him and other players like Ntambi (Chrizestom). I know he can deliver to his best at 100 percent fitness and we shall work upon the fitness levels as well.

He joins a cluster of midfielders as Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Opondo, Allan Kateregga, Faruku Miya, Moses Waiswa, William Luwagga Kizito and Martin Kizza.

In total, there are 12 home based players and the other 18 others who ply their trade outside the country.

The team starts non residential training drills on 1st September 2018 at Lugogo with the local legion.

The other foreign based players will join the frey on 3rd September.

Currently, Uganda Cranes lead group L with three points following the 1-0 away victory to Cape Verde in the opening game.

Tanzania and Lesotho, the other group teams both have a point, having played to a one all draw in the opener.

Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania),Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho(Un attached), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), William Luwagga Kizito (CMSM Iasi, Romania), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Sc Villa Jogoo, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)