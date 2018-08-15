Desabre confident about the summoned players prior to Tanzania clash | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre remains confident and proud of the 30 players he summoned on the provisional team to face Tanzania Taifa Stars in the forth coming Africa Cup of Nations group L qualifier at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Frenchman released the provisional team on Wednesday during the weekly press conference at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Of the 30 players, 12 are local based and the remainder are the players featuring in the diaspora leagues in Africa and else where.

“I am confident in those players i have called after assessing most of the active Ugandan players playing within and elsewhere.” he told the media during the media inter-face.

Desabre acknowledges the bold fact that most players have not been actively involved with their clubs save for the few in Egypt and Europe where the leagues and active pre-season camps commenced.

Therefore, he will get more involved in working upon raising the fitness levels for all the players.

We start training on 1st September 2018 with the domestic players and a few foreign based players who are within the country like Yassar Mugerwa. This will help me monitor the fitness levels levels before the rest of the players join in on 3rd September 2018 as we head for residential training

FUFA House

FUFA

Desabre also bought off special time to assure the nation about the availability of the team captain and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Onyango had recently suffered a head injury when his club Mamelodi Sundowns was in action, but has since recovered in a record time.

“Onyango is now fine. He will be available for action against Tanzania. I recently spoke to him a few days ago and he assured me that the club (Mamelodi) has him in plans to travel with the team to Morocco for the CAF Champions league match away” Desabre, who also lauded his predecessor Micho, added.

The Uganda Cranes team officially starts training on 1st September 2018 with non residential drills at Lugogo.

Meanwhile, the foreign based players will start arriving between 2nd and 3rd September before joining the rest of the players for the crucial tie.

Uganda Cranes lead group L (3 Points). Tanzania and Lesotho have one point apiece and Cape Verde has not got any point as they lie bottom of the group.

The top two countries will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Sc Villa Jogoo, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)