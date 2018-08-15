Diego Hamis boosts Buganda team ahead of Bukedi trip | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum Tournament:

Return Leg (Semi-finals) : Bukedi Vs Buganda

: Bukedi Vs Buganda Sunday, 19th August 2018

At King George Stadium, Tororo

*Buganda leads 1-0 on aggregate

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ethiopian based center forward Hamis “Diego” Kiiza is among the 19 players summoned by Buganda Province head coach Alex Isabirye ahead of the return leg with Bukedi this Sunday.

The Fassil Kenema striker, along with club-mate Yassar Mugerwa are some of the high profile players on the team.

Free agents Robert Ssentongo and Brian Majwega (currently training with Vipers) are the other quite experienced guards on the star studded team.

Experienced Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato has been summoned alongside BUL goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo as the two shot stoppers on the team.

Other players include Vipers’ left back Dan Birikwalira, KCCA’s live wire striker Henry Patrick Kaddu, Onduparaka’s Viane Ssekajugo, Shafik Kagimu (URA), Allan Kayiwa (Soana) among others.

The return leg will be held at King George memorial stadium in Tororo Municipality. Buganda has a slim one goal advantage

Full Buganda Province Squad:

1. Nicolas Sssebwato (Onduparaka)

2. Hanngton Ssebwalunyo (Bul)

3. Ronald Kigongo (URA)

4. Brian Majwega (Free Agent, *Training with Vipers)

5. Dan Birikwalira (Vipers)

6. Vianne Ssekajjugo (Onduparaka)

7. Yasser Mugerwa (Fassil Kenema, Ethiopia)

8. Patrick Kaddu (KCCA)

9. Shafik Kagimu (URA)

10. Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars)

11. Robert Ssentongo (Free Agent)

12. Rajab Jooga (Kansai Plascon)

13. Baker Buyala (Soana)

14. Allan Mugalu (URA)

15. Hassan Muhamood (Onduparaka)

16. Musa Mugalu (Kyetume)

17. Allan Kayiwa (Soana)

18. Nyanzi Abdullah (URA)

19. Hamis Diego (Fassil Kenema, Ethiopia)

Head Coach: Alex Isabirye

Assistant Coach:David Mutono