KCCA forward Kaddu ready for Uganda Cranes calling | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club forward Patrick Henry Kaddu is among the 30 players who have been summoned for the Uganda Cranes provisional team in preparation of the up-coming Africa Cup of Nations group L qualifier against Tanzania at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole next month.

“It is a dream come true and a reward of working hard. I am ready to continue working hard because I am always willing to serve my country whenever given chance” Kaddu, a diligent forward noted.

Kaddu is among the 12 home based players that will kick start training on 1st September 2018 at Lugogo, Kampala.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

He faces a stiff battle for on the final team bearing in mind he comes into direct competition with the tried, tested and proved Simba Sports Club forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Albanian based striker Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana), Edrisa “Torres” Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt) as well as club-mate Allan Kyambadde.

Currently, Uganda Cranes lead group L with three points following the 1-0 away victory to Cape Verde in the opening game with Geofrey Sserunkuma having scored the price-less goal in Praia city.

Tanzania and Lesotho, the other group teams both have a point, having played to a one all draw in the opener.

The top two countries will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Sc Villa Jogoo, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)