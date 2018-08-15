Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Moses Basena says the addition of Nestroy Joseph Kizito to the SC Villa coaching staff is a big plus.

The former Uganda Cranes left back has been with Basena for the past week or so and he feels the SC Villa legend is the right person given his qualities.

“He is a Villa boy, a club legend and a former Uganda Cranes international,” said Basena as quoted by www.upl.co.ug.

I looked at his qualities, his experience, and also given the fact that these boys look up to him and was satisfied. I think he is a great addition; a valuable addition and someone who can help us get the team back to its glory days.

Kizito and Basena got off to a flying start with a 1-0 win over URA in the Pilsner Super Eight and take on Onduparaka in the semi-finals over the weekend.